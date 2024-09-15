 MP Updates: Jeweller’s Employee Steals Gold Worth ₹10 Lakhs; Items Used For Making IEDs Seized From Naxal Hideout In Bhopal; State Academy’s Boxer To Represent India Under-19 Boxing World Championship
MP Updates: Jeweller's Employee Steals Gold Worth ₹10 Lakhs; Items Used For Making IEDs Seized From Naxal Hideout In Bhopal; State Academy's Boxer To Represent India Under-19 Boxing World Championship

In the beginning, he tried to mislead the cops but eventually admitted that he stole the gold. The police took him into custody and seized the stolen gold from him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Jeweller’s Employee Steals Gold Worth ₹10 Lakhs in Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man employed at a jeweller’s shop who had been given 193 grams of gold to gets its purity tested three days ago kept it with himself. He was arrested and the gold valued at Rs 10 lakh was seized from his possession.

According to Kotwali police station TI Kashiram Kushwaha, Prashant Mangal owns a jewellery store in Kotwali area. On September 12, he had given 193 grams of gold to his employee Lakshya. Lakshya allegedly hid the gold and returned to the shop.

When Mangal inquired about the gold he had given to Lakshya, he stated that he had kept it in the shop. He remained adamant on his statements, following which, Mangal lodged a police complaint. The police detained Lakshya and quizzed him strictly.

In the beginning, he tried to mislead the cops but eventually admitted that he stole the gold. The police took him into custody and seized the stolen gold from him.

article-image

Items Used For Making IEDs Seized From Naxal Hideout In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Items used to make improvised explosive device (IED) were seized from a Naxal hideout in Balaghat district on Sunday during the searching, police said.

Eight kilograms of iron splinters and 15 electric switches seized in Bhopal

Eight kilograms of iron splinters and 15 electric switches seized in Bhopal | Representational Image

Eight kilograms of iron splinters and 15 electric switches were found apart from Maoist literature and red backpacks from Bilalkasa forest area under Lanji police station limits, policed said.

The search operation was carried out following a tip off received about a Naxal dump lying in the forest. The items can be used to make improvised explosive devices. A case was registered at Lanji police station, police added.

article-image

State Academy’s Boxer To Represent India Under-19 Boxing World Championship

Anjali Singh, boxer from Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy

Anjali Singh, boxer from Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anjali Singh, a boxer from Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy, has earned a spot to represent India at the Under-19 boxing World Championship in the USA. The championship will be held from October to November 9, 2024, at the Pueblo Convention Center in Colorado.

The selection trials for the Under-19 World Championship, organised by the National Boxing Association, took place in Rohtak, Haryana, from September 8 to 12.

Competing in the 57 kg weight category, Anjali showcased her dominance throughout the tournament. In the final, she defeated a boxer from Haryana with a convincing 5-0 score. Prior to that, she won her semifinal bout against Chandigarh, also with a 5-0 score, and triumphed in the quarterfinals by defeating Maharashtra, again 5-0.

