 Horror! Father Rapes, Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter; Body Found In Well With Hands And Legs Tied
Horror! Father Rapes, Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter; Body Found In Well With Hands And Legs Tied

According to information, the matter pertains to Chachaura police station limits of Guna district. Then villagers found the body of a girl floating in a well on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Shocker! Father Rapes, Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter; Body Found In Well With Hands And Legs Tied | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, where an 8-year-old was killed after being raped by her own father. The deceased’s body was found floating in a well in Guna on Saturday and the accused father has been arrested on Sunday.

According to information, the matter pertains to Chachaura police station limits of Guna district. Then villagers found the body of a girl floating in a well on Saturday. Later, it was found out that the body is of a girl who was missing since Wednesday. The family had registered her missing report with the police. 

TI said, as soon as the girl's last rites were performed on Sunday morning, the accused father was taken into custody and interrogated. After being strict, he confessed to the crime. The accused said that first he tied one hand and leg of the girl with a towel. After this, he threw her in the well. Before this, he also raped her at a farm.

Horror! Father Rapes, Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter; Body Found In Well With Hands And Legs Tied

