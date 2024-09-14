 Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Biker Hit Two-Wheeler In Nishatpura, Dies During Treatment; 2 Pickpockets Assault City Bus Conductor & More
Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Biker Hit Two-Wheeler In Nishatpura, Dies During Treatment; 2 Pickpockets Assault City Bus Conductor & More

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey said deceased Sunil Kumar (31) worked at a factory in Govindpura industrial area. He was on way to factory on Friday morning.

Updated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Biker Hit Two-Wheeler In Nishatpura, Dies During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man riding a bike rammed his vehicle into another bike in Nishatpura on Friday, after which he sustained grievous injuries and was hospitalised, the police said. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning, the police added. Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey said deceased Sunil Kumar (31) worked at a factory in Govindpura industrial area. He was on way to factory on Friday morning.

Near Truba college, his bike rammed into another bike. As a result, he fell down and his head banged against the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning. The police have been searching for the other bike rider who caused the accident, they said.

article-image

Man Posing As Vigilance Officer Held By GRP

Pixabay/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man posing as a vigilance inspector was arrested by a team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday late night, the police said. He occupied the VIP lounge of Rani Kamalapati railway station on Friday. When a ticket checker found his activities to be suspicious, he informed GRP, who apprehended the accused.

GRP TI Sudhir Arjaria told Free Press that the man who was caught posing as a vigilance inspector had been identified as Ravi Shah, a resident of Gujarat. According to the documents found with him, it was learnt that he is an MBA student.

On Friday night, he reached the main ticket inspection office at the Rani Kamalapati railway station, introduced himself as a vigilance officer of the railway board, and demanded that a VIP lounge be opened for him. After entering the lounge, he asked for food and beverages for himself.

When a ticket checker named Anirudh Soni sought Shah’s ticket and cell phone number, he refused to give, claiming that he was on a secret mission to Ahmedabad. Soni informed GRP team, who caught him and exposed him.

article-image

2 Pickpockets Assault City Bus Conductor

2 Pickpockets Assault City Bus Conductor

2 Pickpockets Assault City Bus Conductor | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two pickpockets allegedly assaulted a bus conductor, who spotted them stealing money from the occupants of a bus in Kolar on Saturday. According to the Chunabhatti police, two pickpockets boarded the bus running between Karond and Kolar, and began stealing money from the pockets of the passengers.

However, Suresh Verma, 41, bus conductor spotted them and tried to stop them. Enraged over this, the duo began assaulting him. A policeman present in the bus managed to nab one of the accused, while another managed to flee. The cop then handed him over to the Chunabhatti police, who arrested him.

