Tragic! 4 Females Of A Family Kill Themselves Over Harassment By Relatives In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four females of a family hanged themselves to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. Tired of harassment by the relatives, they hanged themselves from the handle of a well.

The incident happened at village in the Deori town of Sagar in the early hours of Saturday, where bodies of three women and a girl were recovered from the well, the police said.

Official sources said that the Sagar family took the extreme step as they were constantly harassed by several distant relatives, and a probe is underway into the incident.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Sagar, Vikas Kumar Shahwal told Free Press that the incident took place in the Kopra village of Sagar. He added that three women and a girl were among the ones who took the extreme step. After the incident was reported to the police, a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) has been called, who fished out the bodies of all the deceased, he said.

SP Shahwal went on to say that the women who took the extreme step have been identified as Bharti Lodhi, Aarti Lodhi and Bhagwati Lodhi, while the girl who died is named Romika Lodhi.

Official sources told Free Press that all the people who took the extreme step are the relatives of a man residing in the village named Surendra Lodhi. Almost a year ago, Lodhi’s wife had consumed poison to commit suicide, and the police had registered a case of abetment of suicide against Lodhi’s kin.

The husbands of the deceased women, Bharti and Aarti, had been sent to jail following the police case, where they have still been serving imprisonment. The sources alleged that on a daily basis, the relatives of Surendra’s wife would turn up at their house and harass them. On Friday evening too, they had harassed them, after which all the three women, along with the minor girl, hanged themselves to death.