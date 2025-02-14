Bhopal News: MDMA Use Jumps Six-Fold Among Youths In Two Years | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prevalence of synthetic drugs like MDMA, especially among youths, has surged dramatically. In 2023, police seized MDMA worth Rs 20 crore, which jumped to Rs 120 crore in 2025.

MDMA, originally developed in 1912 by a German pharmaceutical company as a parent compound to synthesise medications that control bleeding, is now known to boost mood and feelings of well-being, including tranquility, trust and empathy. This reputation has earned it the nickname “Love Drug.”

Users report euphoria, happiness and confidence after consuming MDMA, often feeling more energetic than with heroin.

Drug seizures

In 2023, seizures included Smack worth Rs 63.53 crore, Opium Rs 13.9 crore, Ganja Rs 56.11 crore, Poppy husk Rs 65.94 crore, and Chemical drugs Rs 2.8 crore, taking the total including other drugs to Rs 221.95 crore. In 2024, Smack worth Rs 37.16 crore, Opium Rs 5.98 crore, Ganja Rs 57.18 crore, Charas Rs 1.76 crore, and Chemical drugs Rs 46.55 crore were seized, bringing total seizures to Rs 240.27 crore.

In 2025, seizures included Smack Rs 16.35 crore, Opium Rs 6.4 crore, Ganja Rs 79.64 crore, Poppy husk Rs 58.15 crore, Charas Rs 0.81 crore, and Chemical drugs Rs 120.24 crore, with total seizures reaching Rs 281.39 crore till November.

High cost, high demand

ADG Narcotics KP Venkateshwar Rao told Free Press that youths are deeply trapped in MDMA use. Despite high prices, capable buyers purchase it from peddlers. In the past two years, three drug factories were busted in Madhya Pradesh: one in Bagrod industrial area, another in Jagdishpura, Bhopal, and a third in Neemuch. Police continue to raid peddlers’ premises and strengthen intelligence systems to curb the drug nexus in the state.