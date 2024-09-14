 60-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured After Brake Failure Drives Tractor Into Valley In Jabalpur; Were Returning From Funeral
Of five injured, a 10-year-old girl is said to be in a critical condition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman died and five others were injured after their tractor lost control and crashed into a valley in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Saturday.

The tragic road accident was reported in the Kundam Behnapani Valley of Jabalpur's Kundam police station area. The victims were coming back from a funeral ceremony in a tractor when the accident happened.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Sattu Bai Temre. Among the injured are 62-year-old Kehar Singh Temre, 32-year-old Ram Bai Temre, 10-year-old Malti Bai, 35-year-old Shyam Lal Utiya, and Devi Singh Temre, all residents of Behnapani village. Initially, the injured were taken to Kundam's government hospital but were later referred to the medical hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Family members reported that the primary cause of the accident was the failure of the tractor's brakes. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The accident has left the entire village in mourning. According to Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, a thorough investigation is underway, and preliminary findings suggest that brake failure was indeed the cause of the accident.

