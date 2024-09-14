 VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Auto Parts Shop In Jabalpur; Stored Oil Cans Intensify Flames Causing It To Spread Outside
VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Auto Parts Shop In Jabalpur; Stored Oil Cans Intensify Flames Causing It To Spread Outside

VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Auto Parts Shop In Jabalpur; Stored Oil Cans Intensify Flames Causing It To Spread Outside

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an auto parts shop in Jabalpur on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday. Seeing the rising red flames, locals rushed out of their residences located nearby and informed the fire brigade. The incident happened at the Tamrakar Auto Parts shop in the Shahpura police station area late at night.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported.

The primary cause of the fire is expected to be a short circuit; however, the final reason can only be confirmed after a probe.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees gutted

Shop owner has been Ratnesh Tamrakar said the fire caused him loss of lakhs of rupees as all the goods, including expensive automobile parts, were gutted.

The visuals show the massive flames burning the shop as people run in panic. The fire further spread to the two-wheelers parked outside the auto parts shop. The high flames could be even seen from a distance far away.

According to information, there were oil cans stored inside the shop, which enraged the fire, making it difficult to control. The roaring flames even engulfed the vehicles parked outside the shop. Neighbours immediately dialled the fire station and police. Several fire brigades were roped in, and after hours of efforts, the flames were brought under control. A police team also reached the spot.

