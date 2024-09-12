 Order Gone Wrong! Brahmin Man Served Chicken Pulao Instead Of Veg Chana Pulao In Jabalpur, Files Complaint
Akashkant has demanded strict action from the police as this incident had hurt his sentiments.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Brahmin man serves chicken pulao, instead of chana pulao at Jabalpur restaurant | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A food order goof-up landed a restaurant staff at police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. A Brahmin man was served chicken pulao, when he placed the order of veg chana pulao here on Thursday. The bizarre incident is reported to happen around 2 pm, when he reached the restaurant for lunch.

The police have registered a case in the Omati police station and further investigations are underway.

According to information, Akashkant Dubey, owner of 99 MM Cafe went to his cafe around 2 pm and asked the staff to bring veg chana pulao from the nearby Jabalpur restaurant. His staff went to the Jabalpur restaurant and brought the chana pulao. 

Chicken Pulao Served Instead Of Veg Chana Pulao

When Akashkant took out the meal on the plate assuming it chana pulao, he realised that something looked different in the meal. He squeezed the rice and vegetables with a spoon to check what it was. He couldn’t understand what was wrong with the pulao, so he went to another hotel to get more details on it, where a shocking revelation was made that it was chicken pulao not chana pulao.

Outraged, Akashkant went to the Omati police station with the meal to file a complaint against the Jabalpur restaurant. The police have registered his complaint and further investigations are underway. 

However, Akashkant has demanded strict action from the police as this incident had hurt his sentiments. 

