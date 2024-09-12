Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR

The counterfeit ghee was expected to be sold for Rs 6 lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move led by the Food Safety Administration Department, a joint team carried out a surprise inspection in the Malharganj area, leading to the seizure of 1,015 kg of counterfeit Sanchi Ghee. The fake ghee was kept by the trader who was expecting it to be sold at a price of more than Rs 6 lakh.

The action, initiated under the directions of collector Asheesh Singh, targeted Chhogalal Shyam Traders following credible information of fake ghee being sold. “Officials from the Sanchi Milk Union were called to the scene to verify the authenticity of the products. They confirmed that the 1 kg and 15 kg packs of Sanchi Ghee being sold were indeed counterfeit,” chief food safety officer Manish Swami said.

Meanwhile, the officials have collected a total of five samples, including that of Sanchi and Mewar Ghee, from the establishment, and 1015 kg of ghee was seized. The Sanchi Milk Union has also decided to file an FIR against the seller.

“Additionally, our team collected six more samples from two other establishments in the Malharganj area. In total, 11 samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for further examination. Legal action will be based on the findings of the lab reports,” Swami added. Officials confirmed that similar actions will continue against the sale of fake and adulterated products.