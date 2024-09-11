 MoU Signed Between MP Govt & National Dairy Development Board To Promote Milk Production; Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (WATCH)
Through this, farmers in 11,000 villages in the state will be able to get a fair price for milk and it will also be a concrete step in the direction of their economic prosperity," CM said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperative Amit Shah in New Delhi, and discussed animal husbandry and dairy related issues of the state.

CM Yadav said that the Madhya Pradesh government signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board to promote milk production in the state, and the Government of India would continuously extend its support for it.

"I am happy that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Madhya Pradesh government is stepping forward on the path of development with the central government. During the meeting with Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, I made him aware that there is a lot of scope for work in the field of Cooperation in Madhya Pradesh, especially animal husbandry and production of milk," CM Yadav told reporters after meeting Shah.

"The Madhya Pradesh signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board yesterday, September 10 to promote milk production in the state. The Government of India will continuously extend its support in it. Through this, farmers in 11,000 villages in the state will be able to get a fair price for milk and it will also be a concrete step in the direction of their economic prosperity," CM said.

"Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that such work needs to be done in the entire state. I also made him aware about our works, especially the Regional Industry Conclaves which we are conducting continuously in the state. It will bring change in economic development in the state to promote employment and industries in the state," the chief minister further said.

CM Yadav further expressed gratitude for getting approval for the state government's proposal to purchase soybean crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Similarly, I extended my gratitude to him for receiving approval from the central government to procure soybean at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) which is fixed at Rs 4892 a quintal. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also expressed his consent," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government is doing whatever is needed for the welfare of the farmers, he added.

