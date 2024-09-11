 Indore: Daughter On Ventilator, Woman Alleges Medical Negligence In Her Surgery
Allegations on Dr Monika Verma and Dr Ruchita Jaiswal, CMHO forms probe panel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A distraught mother made an emotional plea for justice during a public hearing, accusing doctors of a government hospital of worsening her daughter's condition following an allegedly botched surgery at a private facility.

The mother claimed her daughter, Priya, has been on a ventilator for weeks due to medical negligence and alleged that no one has addressed her concerns despite repeated visits to officials over the past 15 days.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya responded by forming a four-member investigative team, which is expected to submit its findings by Thursday. The team includes prominent doctors Dr. Komal Vijayvargiya, Dr. Bhatnagar, and Dr. Praveen Agarwal.

The patient's sister, Khushi Kashyap, detailed the ordeal, stating that Priya had been taken to an IVF hospital in the cantonment area after complaining of stomach pain. 

A sonography revealed a lump in her stomach, and the doctors recommended laparoscopic surgery.

During the procedure, however, Priya's condition allegedly deteriorated due to negligence, prompting the doctors to transfer her to another hospital, without informing the family. Priya spent 10 days on a ventilator, and after mounting medical bills, the family sought help from other hospitals, but they refused treatment. Priya is now receiving care at MY Hospital.

The family has demanded action against the surgeons involved, Dr Monika Verma of MTH Hospital and Dr Ruchita Jaiswal of ESIC Hospital.

Dr Monika Verma, one of the treating physicians, defended the procedure, stating that Priya had been suffering from an ovarian cyst and had a long history of stomach pain. 

According to Dr Verma, the surgery lasted 30 to 35 minutes and was completed without complications.

Dr Ruchita Jaiswal, the anesthesiologist involved, added that Priya had undergone the operation using a telescope-assisted procedure, and while complications can arise in such cases, they had provided the best possible care. She also noted that Priya is now off the ventilator.

CMHO Dr Bhuresingh Saitya assured that further action would be based on the findings of the investigative team.

