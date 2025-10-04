 Indore News: 439 Vehicles Penalised For No-Entry Violations In Indore
Indore News: 439 Vehicles Penalised For No-Entry Violations In Indore

Traffic cops have started taking action against the heavy vehicles entering in the no-entry zones of the city

Updated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the tragic accident by a reckless truck driver which claimed three lives injuring a dozen people on the Aerodrome Road in the city recently, traffic cops have started taking action against the heavy vehicles entering in the no-entry zones of the city.

So far, action has been taken against 439 heavy vehicles for the violation in the different parts of the city.

According to a traffic police officer, between September 16 and September 30, action was taken against 439 vehicles for violating no-entry rules. Out of these, 425 vehicles were fined on the spot and a total penalty of Rs 21.25 lakh was collected from the drivers/vehicle owners. Fourteen cases were sent to court.

In some instances, heavy vehicle drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol. Their vehicles were seized and further action was taken against them.

Officials have also held meetings with transport associations to spread awareness about traffic rules to avoid violation. Transport operators have assured compliance and support for strict action against violations. Signboards are being installed at no-entry points with the help of the IMC to guide drivers and prevent violations.

The officials claimed that due to strict monitoring and enforcement, there has been a significant drop in no-entry violations in the city. The traffic police have urged drivers and operators to follow rules, avoid illegal operations and contribute to the safety of all citizens.

- Story by Staff Reporter

