Mp News: Juniors Become Collectors Of Large Districts, Seniors Get Small Places |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the issuance of the transfer list of officers, the situation in the state has come to such a pass that many junior officers have become the collectors of large districts.

On the other hand, many senior officers have been made collectors of small districts. The collectors are generally appointed on the basis of cat-egories of cities.

According to it, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior come under category I. The districts with divisional headquarters come under category II.

Some important districts have been kept under category III. The small and new districts are put under category IV. There are some districts where collectors were posted after their transfer to one or two places.

But some IAS of-ficers have been sent to those big districts in their first posting, which has created an odd situation in the bureaucracy. Among the regular recruits, the 2013-batch IAS officers, Shivam Verma and Raghvendra Singh, have been made collectors of Indore and Jabalpur, respectively.

Similarly, 2012 batch IAS of-ficers Pratibhapal Singh and Swarochish Somwanshi, senior to both of them, have posted in Rewa and Sidhi, respectively.

In the same way, a 2011-batch IAS officer, Ruchika Chouhan, is posted in Gwalior. Among the 2016-batch IAS officers who have been sent to important districts are Gourav Banel (Singrauli), Harendra Narayan (Chhindwara), Kirori Lal Meena (Bhind), Misha Singh (Ratlam), and Ashish Ti-wari (Katni).

But the 2014-batch officers, who are senior to them, have been transferred to small dis-tricts. They are Neha Meena (Jhabua), Riju Bafna (Shajapur), Aditya Singh (Ashoknagar), and Arun Vishwakarma (Raisen).

Sheetla Patle of the same batch has been posted in Seoni as collector of the third district and Lokesh Jangid as collector of Morena. Some 2015-batch officers have been sent to small dis-tricts. They are Harsh Singh (Burhanpur), Rituraj (Dewas), Arpit Verma (Sheopur), Har-shal Pancholi (Anuppur), and Balaguru K (Sehore).

Some promotee officers of the 2011, 2012 and 2013 batches have been sent to small dis-tricts. A senior officer, requesting not to be named, said those who were appointed collectors to the third district were given large districts in their first posting.

According to him, an officer used to get administrative ex-perience by initially handling small districts. This was the reason that of-ficers were initially made col-lectors of small districts, and afterwards, they were given large districts.

The officers getting large districts at the beginning come across many problems in handling day-to-day affairs, which make the things worse.

(Story by Staff Reporter)