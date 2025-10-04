MP News: Viral Video Shows Orchestra Dancers Performing Bold Moves During Dussehra Event In Budhni; BJP MLA Ramakant Bhargava Attends As Chief Guest

MP News: Viral Video Shows Orchestra Dancers Performing Bold Moves During Dussehra Celebration In Budhni; BJP MLA Ramakant Bhargava Attends As Chief Guest |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an orchestera dancer-- performing obscene moves during a Dussehra celebration eventin Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, is being widely circulated on social media on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Budhni and was organised by the Hindu Utsav Samiti. BJP MLA Ramakant Bhargava attended the event as chief guest.

The cultural program began around 5 pm and continued till 3 am. After the Ravana Dahan at 8:30 pm, several performances were held on the stage which included dance performances by female artists.

These performances later went viral, drawing sharp criticism from locals and social media users alike. The program is facing backlash after videos surfaced showing women performing vulgar dances on film songs.

‘Was stopped in 2 mins’

In defense, Committee president Satish Gupta said, “Only one performance went wrong, and it was stopped within 2 minutes. The committee did not organise any obscene dance.”

Before the performance in question, the Bhopal-based Chandramadhav Barik Group presented Hanuman Leela. It was followed by an address from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan via mobile phone and speeches by MLA Bhargava, former MLA Rajendra Singh Rajput and Municipal Council President Sunita Malviya.

Sources said that the objectionable dances began after MLA Bhargava left the venue. Artists from Mumbai, including Sanjeevani Belende, and later female dancers from Jabalpur’s Colors Musical Group, performed on film songs till late night.

Satish Gupta confirmed that the Colors Musical Group was hired for ₹50k and repeated that the controversial act was ‘a brief mistake’ that was immediately stopped.

The viral video has triggered widespread outrage, with many questioning how such performances were allowed at a religious and cultural event like Dussehra.