 MP News: 5 Football Players From MP’s Sehore Begin Training In Germany
MP News: 5 Football Players From MP’s Sehore Begin Training In Germany

Indian embassy officials will coordinate with the team throughout the programme

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five young football players and a coach from Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Mini Brazil’ began training in Germany on Saturday under the guidance of German coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer.

Coach Beiersdorfer trained the players in modern football techniques, including ball control, passing, shooting, defence and attack strategies. The training focuses specifically on players’ decision-making, teamwork and tactical intelligence during matches.

The players reached Munich (Germany) on Saturday morning and received a warm welcome. They toured the FC Ingolstadt 04 club and observed the club’s sports centre, gym sessions and state-of-the-art skills-lab arena. They witnessed the modern techniques of German football training up close for the first time and began preparing themselves for the club’s professional environment.

The five players, including Suhani Kol, Veerendra Baiga, Saniya Kunde, Manish Ghasiya and Pritam Kumar and coach Laxmi Sahees from Vicharpur in Shahdol district have been selected by the state sports department to train under German football player and coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer from October 4 to 12.

During this period, they will undergo intensive training in modern football techniques, fitness, team strategy and tactical game planning.

They departed from Bhopal on October 2. The team first travelled to Delhi and boarded a flight to Munich on October 4. Training will continue until October 12, after which the team will return to India on October 13 and arrive in Shahdol via Delhi and Bhopal on October 14. Indian embassy officials will coordinate with the team throughout the programme.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

