 Bhopal News: Mom’s Dispute With In-Laws Delays Girl’s Treatment, Causing Her Death; Case Against Mother Following Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Mom’s Dispute With In-Laws Delays Girl’s Treatment, Causing Her Death; Case Against Mother Following Probe

Bhopal News: Mom’s Dispute With In-Laws Delays Girl’s Treatment, Causing Her Death; Case Against Mother Following Probe

After the child fell seriously ill, her mother reportedly did not inform her in-laws for help due to disputes within the family, leading to her death

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Mom’s Dispute With In-Laws Delays Girl’s Treatment, Causing Her Death; Case Against Mother Following Probe | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police on Saturday registered an FIR against a woman for showing negligence and delaying treatment of her daughter who had consumed pesticide accidentally and died later.

The tragic incident at Vishal Nagar has claimed the life of four-year-old Ishita Singh due to alleged negligence by her mother Kiran Singh on January 24, 2023, police said.

According to the police investigation, Kiran Singh placed Ishita on a chair in the kitchen while leaving toxic substances including rat poison, cockroach killer, and certain pills near the sink. Tea was also left nearby. Police believe that the child accidentally put the substances in tea, which she later consumed.

After the child fell seriously ill, her mother reportedly did not inform her in-laws for help due to disputes within the family. Instead, she contacted neighbours and then her husband, which caused delay in taking the child to hospital for timely medical treatment. CCTV footage from the house corroborated the delay in seeking help.

FPJ Shorts
'I Was Not Playing Any...': Ravindra Jadeja Reflects On Bowling Rhythm, Ashwin's Absence & Team Culture Post IND Vs WI 1st Test Match 
'I Was Not Playing Any...': Ravindra Jadeja Reflects On Bowling Rhythm, Ashwin's Absence & Team Culture Post IND Vs WI 1st Test Match 
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'
Thane MACT Awards ₹52.65 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Tempo Driver Killed In 2022 Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹52.65 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Tempo Driver Killed In 2022 Road Accident
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College

Ishita was rushed to Hazela Hospital by her father Jai Prakash Singh where she was declared brought dead. Post-mortem report and forensic analysis conducted at RFSL confirmed the presence of aluminium phosphide, a highly toxic substance.

Investigating officer Gaurav Pandey said based on the post-mortem, forensic reports, and witness statements including those of family members and neighbours, police registered a case under Sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC against the mother.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Mom’s Dispute With In-Laws Delays Girl’s Treatment, Causing Her Death; Case Against...

Bhopal News: Mom’s Dispute With In-Laws Delays Girl’s Treatment, Causing Her Death; Case Against...

Tome And Plume: Past Ever Present In Udayagiri Caves

Tome And Plume: Past Ever Present In Udayagiri Caves

Bhopal News: Random Nuisance Call Helps Cops Crack Honour Killing Case; Woman Raped & Killed By...

Bhopal News: Random Nuisance Call Helps Cops Crack Honour Killing Case; Woman Raped & Killed By...

Bhopal News: PHQ Officials Busy Compiling Achievements Ahead Of CM Conference; Routine Work Affected...

Bhopal News: PHQ Officials Busy Compiling Achievements Ahead Of CM Conference; Routine Work Affected...

MP News: One Dead, Several Injured As Pandal Truss Collapses At Dussehra Procession In Jabalpur

MP News: One Dead, Several Injured As Pandal Truss Collapses At Dussehra Procession In Jabalpur