MP News: GRP Cop Swiftly Saves Elderly Woman From Speeding Freight Train At Shivpuri Railway Station; VIDEO Shows 10-Second Rescue

MP News: 65-Year-Old Woman Sat In Front Of Frieght Train At Shivpuri Railway Station; Quickly Saved By GRP Personnel |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A GRP personnel rescued the 65-year-old woman from the railway track at Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri railway station.The woman sat on the railway track in an attempt to get run over by the fast-approaching freight train, when a GRP personnel and a railway trolleyman swiftly lifted her away from the track and saving her life.

The incident was caught on CCTV installed at the station on Friday and the footage was released on Saturday.

Check out the video below:

#WATCH | MP: Quick Rescue! GRP Officer Saves Elderly Woman From Speeding Goods Train At Shivpuri Railway Station, Rescues Her Within 10 Seconds#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/7TFokXTtwi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 4, 2025

Around 2:10 pm, 65-year-old Sarju Bai, a resident of Mungawali in Ashoknagar district, was seen on platform number 1.

As a freight train approached, she suddenly stepped down on the tracks and sat on it. Eyewitnesses began shouting in panic as the train came near.

A GRP Station Head Constable Jaswant Yadav and Railway Trolleyman Dinesh Gautam rushed forward. Within just 10 seconds, they pulled the woman off the tracks and avoiding a tragic accident. The train was only a few steps away when she was rescued.

Woman Felt lonely!

During questioning, the woman revealed she was suffering from extreme loneliness. She said her husband and two of her three sons had passed away. One son lives in Indore and her daughter is married, leaving her alone at home and mentally distressed.

GRP officials, including Station Incharge Anil Raghuvanshi, counseled her and later handed her over to her family. She was then transported to Mungawali.