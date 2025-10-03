Bhopal News: Gym Jihad! Trainers Under Scanner After Habibganj Hotel Incident

Bhopal News: Gym Jihad! Trainers Under Scanner After Hotel Incident | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of Hindu organisations have pointed out that Gym Jehad was on rise. Their allegation follows Thursday’s Habibganj hotel incident where a right wing activists intercepted a Muslim gym trainer with a Hindu woman and accused him of using a fake identity.

The video of the trainer being thrashed in the presence of police has gone viral on social media. Though police said the hotel booking was made with trainer’s real ID and the woman had gone with him voluntarily, Hindu organisations alleged that it was a trap for Hindu women.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch president Chandrashekhar Tiwari alleged that several gyms in the city employed Muslim trainers who lured Hindu women.

He appealed to Hindu gym owners not to employ Muslim trainers and even advised Hindu women and girls to exercise at home. He warned that if such trainers were found indulging in immoral activities, gym owners and the administration would be held responsible.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has demanded strict verification of all gym trainers and said their past criminal records should be examined.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that all institutions including gyms had been asked to submit employee details for verification before hiring. The process is already underway and gyms are also covered under the order, he added.

Habibganj police incharge Sanjeev Chouksey said the case against trainer Mazhar was registered under Section 170 BNSS as a preventive action and he was sent to jail. The woman will soon be counselled. Her family’s statement is awaited.

- Story by Staff Reporter