 MP Cough Syrup Case: One More Child Dies Due To Kidney Ailment; Death Toll At 10
At present, authorities continue to investigate the case, which has already claimed the lives of several children in the region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The death in Madhya Pradesh’s kidney failure case has risen to 10, as another child lost her life on Saturday.

Notably, Chhindwara district had reported deaths of around 9 children due to ‘kidney failure’ within a month. It was alleged that the deceased were prescribed cough syrup which contained ‘brake oil solvent,’ an extremely poisonous substance.

The victim has been identified as Yogita Thakre, a resident of Barkuhi in Parasia. She had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur for the past week. Despite doctors’ efforts, she succumbed to the illness on Saturday.

Her father, Sushant Thakre, confirmed her death and said that Yogita had been fighting for her life since the toxic cough syrup incident came to light.

MP Ex-CM Kamal Nath Condemns UGC Draft, Calls It A 'Conspiracy' To End Reservation For SC/ST/OBCs
First case reported on Sept 4

According to information, the first death was reported on September 4. It was suggested that ‘unfit’ cough syrups prescribed by local pediatricians were linked to the case. 

Ex-CM Kamal Nath also took to his official X handle and condemned the incident. He wrote, “In Chhindwara, 7 children have tragically died after consuming toxic cough syrup. The facts now emerging show that the lives of children in Chhindwara and across Madhya Pradesh are being openly put at risk.”

He also urged the government to strictly monitor all medicines being sold in the state, and also launch a special campaign like his Shuddh ke liye Yuddh (War for Purity) to ensure the purity of all food and consumable items.

