 MP Ex-CM Kamal Nath Condemns UGC Draft, Calls It A 'Conspiracy' To End Reservation For SC/ST/OBCs
Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath condemned the new draft released by the University Grants Commission on Monday, calling it the central government's conspiracy to end reservations for the SC, ST, and OBC groups.

In fact, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently prepared a draft that says the reserved seats for SC, ST, and OBCs in higher education institutions will be made open to the general category in case no eligible candidate from the reserved groups is found for that seat.

Kamal Nath took to social media to condemn the draft on Monday and wrote, “The anti-reservation face of the Bharatiya Janata Party is now coming to the fore. The way the University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared the draft to end the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in the university, it is an extremely dangerous trend."

“This draft states that if eligible candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes are not found for higher education institutions, then the reserved seats should be unreserved. This is a clear conspiracy to end reservations. Earlier in Madhya Pradesh, my government had given 27 percent reservation to the Other Backward Classes, which the BJP government conspiratorially allowed to end,” he continued.

