MP Board Implements New Exam Regulations For 10th And 12th Grade Board Exams 2024; No Extra Answer Sheet For Students Amongst Others In Line

Since the Madhya Pradesh Board's 10th and 12th grade exams of 2024 is around the corner, MB Board has created additional guidelines to increase transparency. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also issued the timetable, which states that the board exams for all classes will take place between February 5 and March 5.

No additional copies for students

The MP Board has chosen not to provide the candidates with additional copies this time around. The major subject examination answer sheet will be 32 pages long.

The board will provide a copy of twenty pages for vocational and Sanskrit subjects, according the new regulation. In contrast, students in the 10th and 12th grades will receive eight and twelve pages, respectively, for the practical exam. In addition, a 32-page graph copy will be supplied for the Mathematics course. Additionally, there is no provision for an additional copy in this.

Barcodes in answer sheet

Additionally, The MP board has implemented significant modifications to the examination procedure, including the inclusion of barcodes on response sheets. Some versions of the board test have a unique barcode applied by MP Board as an experiment. There are rumors that the applicants' identities will be concealed by placing barcodes on their class 10 math, science, and social science answer sheets, as well as their class 12 Hindi response sheet.

Exams for Class 10 will be held from February 5 to February 28. Exams for Class 12 will be held from February 6 to March 5. The MP board exams for grades 10 and 12 will be administered pen and paper, according the official announcement.