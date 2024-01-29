 MP Board Implements New Exam Regulations For 10th And 12th Grade Board Exams 2024; No Extra Answer Sheet For Students Amongst Others In Line
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Board Implements New Exam Regulations For 10th And 12th Grade Board Exams 2024; No Extra Answer Sheet For Students Amongst Others In Line

MP Board Implements New Exam Regulations For 10th And 12th Grade Board Exams 2024; No Extra Answer Sheet For Students Amongst Others In Line

The MP board has implemented significant modifications to the examination procedure, including the inclusion of barcodes on response sheets.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Since the Madhya Pradesh Board's 10th and 12th grade exams of 2024 is around the corner, MB Board has created additional guidelines to increase transparency. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also issued the timetable, which states that the board exams for all classes will take place between February 5 and March 5.

No additional copies for students

The MP Board has chosen not to provide the candidates with additional copies this time around. The major subject examination answer sheet will be 32 pages long.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2024: Admit Cards Released; Exam Dates and Guidelines
article-image

The board will provide a copy of twenty pages for vocational and Sanskrit subjects, according the new regulation. In contrast, students in the 10th and 12th grades will receive eight and twelve pages, respectively, for the practical exam. In addition, a 32-page graph copy will be supplied for the Mathematics course. Additionally, there is no provision for an additional copy in this.

Barcodes in answer sheet

Additionally, The MP board has implemented significant modifications to the examination procedure, including the inclusion of barcodes on response sheets. Some versions of the board test have a unique barcode applied by MP Board as an experiment. There are rumors that the applicants' identities will be concealed by placing barcodes on their class 10 math, science, and social science answer sheets, as well as their class 12 Hindi response sheet.

Exams for Class 10 will be held from February 5 to February 28. Exams for Class 12 will be held from February 6 to March 5. The MP board exams for grades 10 and 12 will be administered pen and paper, according the official announcement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Has Become A National Event, Says Education Minister

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Has Become A National Event, Says Education Minister

MP Board Implements New Exam Regulations For 10th And 12th Grade Board Exams 2024; No Extra Answer...

MP Board Implements New Exam Regulations For 10th And 12th Grade Board Exams 2024; No Extra Answer...

FPJ Exclusive: Huron University Plans 61 Million Dollar Residence Amidst Canada Housing Crisis, Says...

FPJ Exclusive: Huron University Plans 61 Million Dollar Residence Amidst Canada Housing Crisis, Says...

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Students Today, Amazon Prime Video...

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Students Today, Amazon Prime Video...

Harvard University Housing Announces 2024-2025 Rent Increases And New Rates

Harvard University Housing Announces 2024-2025 Rent Increases And New Rates