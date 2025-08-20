Malhar 2025: St Xavier's Festival Concludes With Sessions By Justice Revati Mohite Dere, Supriya Sule & Aditya Roy Kapoor

Mumbai: St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, brought down the curtain on its annual festival, Malhar 2025, after two days of competitions, workshops, food stalls, and student-led activities across the campus.

This year's edition had interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and conclave discussions on governance, law, and politics. Honourable Justice Revati Mohite Dere was the keynote speaker who addressed the role of legislations like the Vishakha Guidelines, the 2013 Workplace Harassment Act, and the Transgender Rights Act in bringing about social change. The conclave theme, Leher – a ripple today, a revolution tomorrow, was the tone for the discussions.

Honourable Justice Revati Mohite Dere |

Member of Parliament Supriya Sule addressed students on democracy and dialogue. She touched upon topics including One Nation, One Election and the application of President’s Rule in Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir. Urging students to debate and question, she remarked, “Let’s be here to disagree.”

Member of Parliament Supriya Sule |

The sessions concluded with actor Aditya Roy Kapoor in conversation with the CEO of Bollywood Hungama.

Bollywood Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor |

The final evening featured performances in the college quadrangle. DJ Rajiv presented remixed tracks, followed by Chaar Diwaari and his band, who performed numbers like Lovesexdhoka, Jhaag, Kya, and Farebi.

The overall trophy was awarded to CC Terminus at the prize distribution ceremony. The festival ended with the screening of the Malhar 2025 aftermovie, highlighting four months of preparation and three days of events. Malhar 2025 combined competitions, music, and discussions, continuing its place as one of the country’s long-standing student cultural festivals.