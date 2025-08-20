 BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,121 Posts Begins On August 24; Check Selection Process Here
The Border Security Force (BSF) is seeking applications for Head Constable positions. The registration procedure will start on August 24 and conclude on September 23, 2025.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 | rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) is seeking applications for Head Constable positions. Those who are qualified may submit applications online using the BSF's official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. This recruitment effort will fill 1121 positions inside the organization. The registration procedure will start on August 24 and conclude on September 23, 2025.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Male applicants from Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories can apply for HC(RO) and HC(RM) positions with a fee of ₹100/- apiece. The exam fee can be paid via net banking, credit/debit card, or at the nearest authorised common service centre. Students from exempted categories and female candidates do not have to pay an exam fee.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include PST and PET, followed by a computer-based test and document verification.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

Only English and Hindi will be used to administer the computer-based test. The MCQ-type computer-based test will last two hours. The exam will be held at the designated centres on the dates and times specified by HQ DG BSF. The computer-based test, MCQ paper, will include 100 questions worth 2 points each.

The final merit list for HC (RO) will be generated by taking the total marks achieved in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) (200 marks) plus the Dictation Test (50 marks) out of a total of 250 points, subject to passing the paragraph reading test.

The final merit list for HC (RM) will be created using the total marks achieved in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) out of 200.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants interested in applying for the mentioned positions should refer to the detailed notification.

