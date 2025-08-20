Flooded Hostel Room And Falling Ceilings: OP Jindal Students Raise Safety Concerns

Flooded hostel room at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, after an AC unit burst — students allege poor infrastructure and delayed response despite high living costs. | Image: Insta/jgu_haryana

Haryana, Sonipat: At OP Jindal Global University (JGU), students are voicing frustration after a series of infrastructure failures have left them questioning the quality of campus facilities despite the high costs of living and studying there.

The first incident came from SH11, a boys’ hostel block constructed within the past two years. According to a student living in Room 616, the air conditioner “suddenly burst open and water started flowing.” Attempts were made to call the hostel maintenance service, Good Host Spaces (GHS), but staff arrived only after 20 minutes. But later, also after their arrival and inspection, water had been flowing for two hours, damaging charging ports, phones, and other belongings. “We bid for this room, and this is what we get,” the student said.

“10 Lakhs for a Bed and Shower?”

The episode quickly made its way to social media, where a reel documenting the flooding attracted heavy commentary. One user wrote: “10 lakhs for a year includes a bed, shower too? Damn crazy deal.” Others pointed out that student influencers who often glorify Jindal’s facilities were silent, while alumni remarked that the newer hostels are of noticeably poorer quality.

This is not the first time students have flagged water leakage. Several reported that walls in the newly built hostel wings frequently seep, leaving rooms damp and flooded during rain.

University Responds with Mail, But Not Convincing Everyone

In response to the uproar, the university sent out an official email announcing a “temporary suspension of classes” until August 25, 2025. The mail acknowledged “air-conditioning issues in some residential hostels” while insisting that systems were functioning well in others. It described the situation as “unusual and unprecedented” and thanked students for their patience.

However, for many, this explanation fell short of addressing the larger issue: recurring structural problems in expensive, recently constructed facilities. “Your comfort and well-being are our top priority,” the mail said, though the sentiment has not soothed student anger.

Ceiling Collapse Adds Fuel to the Fire

As if the hostel flooding were not enough, another alarming incident occurred inside the university’s academic block. The ceiling of the Global Library suddenly broke apart and collapsed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

However, the timing could not have been worse. Just days after, the university had already announced a week-long break until August 24. The ceiling collapse quickly went viral online, with students mocking the administration. One wrote: “Final Destination, Jindal Edition.”

On social media, frustration spilt over. “Tell them to migrate all students and shut the college, because they can’t handle it,” one comment read. Another sarcastically suggested: “Would love a mail from the VC about this too, cause that makes everything better, right?”

Students Left Wondering What They’re Paying For

For an institution that charges some of the highest tuition and hostel fees in the country, students feel that such incidents expose a worrying gap between image and reality. “Are we paying for this?” has become a recurring refrain in the comment sections of viral posts documenting the chaos.

While no serious injuries have yet been reported, the string of failures - bursting AC units, waterlogged rooms, and collapsing ceilings has left many questioning not only infrastructure quality but also the university’s priorities.