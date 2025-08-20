 Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years

Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years

The Delhi government has hiked nursing interns’ stipend from ₹500 to ₹13,150—the first increase in 27 years. The move benefits around 180 interns across three major hospitals and aims to provide financial parity with MBBS interns.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 | Image: Canva

In a landmark decision aimed at rectifying a decades-old disparity, the Delhi government has approved a significant increase in the monthly stipend for nursing interns at its hospitals, from a mere ₹500 to ₹13,150. This 26-fold hike marks the first revision in 27 years, and is expected to benefit nearly 180 nursing interns across three major government hospitals: Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The decision was finalised during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with the government calling it a move to restore dignity and provide financial parity to nursing interns, who until now received just a fraction of what their MBBS counterparts earned.

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister's Office, Delhi, posted on X, "In today’s Cabinet meeting, the Delhi government approved an unprecedented 26-fold increase in the stipend for nursing interns — from ₹500 to ₹13,150. This is not just a financial decision, but a heartfelt recognition of the dedication, sacrifice, and service of our nursing interns, who form the backbone of Delhi’s healthcare system. Our government is committed to ensuring that every hardworking healthcare professional receives the rights, respect, and recognition they truly deserve."

Read Also
NEET PG 2025 Cut-Offs Fall Across All Categories; Over 1.28 Lakh Qualify, Individual Scorecards On...
article-image

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the long-overdue revision addresses persistent concerns raised by nursing students and reflects the government’s commitment to equitable treatment across healthcare professions.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

"For 27 years, this issue was ignored. By raising the stipend to Rs 13,150, we are ensuring that nursing interns receive the dignity, respect and support they deserve," Singh stated, as reported by PTI.

He added that the move is not just financial in nature but also symbolic—meant to uplift morale, enhance training conditions, and boost the capital’s public healthcare system by encouraging skilled nursing professionals.

The revised stipend will come into effect immediately and will apply to all eligible interns currently undergoing training at the designated Delhi government institutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malhar 2025: St Xavier's Festival Concludes With Sessions By Justice Revati Mohite Dere, Supriya...

Malhar 2025: St Xavier's Festival Concludes With Sessions By Justice Revati Mohite Dere, Supriya...

Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years

Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,121 Posts Begins On August 24; Check...

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,121 Posts Begins On August 24; Check...

Flooded Hostel Room And Falling Ceilings: OP Jindal Students Raise Safety Concerns

Flooded Hostel Room And Falling Ceilings: OP Jindal Students Raise Safety Concerns

Class 8 Student Fatally Stabbed In Ahmedabad School; Parents Allege P*rn Access, Molestation, And...

Class 8 Student Fatally Stabbed In Ahmedabad School; Parents Allege P*rn Access, Molestation, And...