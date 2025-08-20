Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years

Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 | Image: Canva

In a landmark decision aimed at rectifying a decades-old disparity, the Delhi government has approved a significant increase in the monthly stipend for nursing interns at its hospitals, from a mere ₹500 to ₹13,150. This 26-fold hike marks the first revision in 27 years, and is expected to benefit nearly 180 nursing interns across three major government hospitals: Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The decision was finalised during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with the government calling it a move to restore dignity and provide financial parity to nursing interns, who until now received just a fraction of what their MBBS counterparts earned.

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister's Office, Delhi, posted on X, "In today’s Cabinet meeting, the Delhi government approved an unprecedented 26-fold increase in the stipend for nursing interns — from ₹500 to ₹13,150. This is not just a financial decision, but a heartfelt recognition of the dedication, sacrifice, and service of our nursing interns, who form the backbone of Delhi’s healthcare system. Our government is committed to ensuring that every hardworking healthcare professional receives the rights, respect, and recognition they truly deserve."

आज की कैबिनेट बैठक में दिल्ली सरकार ने नर्सिंग इंटर्न्स के स्टाइपेंड को ₹500 से बढ़ाकर ₹13,150 कर दिया है, यह 26 गुना अभूतपूर्व बढ़ोतरी है।



यह सिर्फ़ आर्थिक निर्णय नहीं, बल्कि उन नर्सिंग इंटर्न्स की निष्ठा, त्याग और सेवा का सम्मान है, जो दिल्ली की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था के मज़बूत… pic.twitter.com/A6UHKxTcII — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 19, 2025

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the long-overdue revision addresses persistent concerns raised by nursing students and reflects the government’s commitment to equitable treatment across healthcare professions.

"For 27 years, this issue was ignored. By raising the stipend to Rs 13,150, we are ensuring that nursing interns receive the dignity, respect and support they deserve," Singh stated, as reported by PTI.

He added that the move is not just financial in nature but also symbolic—meant to uplift morale, enhance training conditions, and boost the capital’s public healthcare system by encouraging skilled nursing professionals.

The revised stipend will come into effect immediately and will apply to all eligible interns currently undergoing training at the designated Delhi government institutions.