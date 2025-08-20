NEET PG 2025 Cut-Offs Fall Across All Categories; Over 1.28 Lakh Qualify, Individual Scorecards On August 29

NEET PG 2025 Cut-Offs Details | Image: Canva

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG 2025 results. The examination was held on August 3 in a single session, as per the Supreme Court directive, with more than 2.42 lakh students enrolled this year.

As per the statistics, a total of 2,30,114 candidates took the postgraduate medical entrance examination, out of which 1,28,116 have cleared, thus qualifying for the next counselling phases for MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.

Substantial Decline in Cut-Offs from Earlier Years

The General/EWS category cut-off has been fixed at 276 (50th percentile) — a significant drop from 291 in 2023, but slightly better than 275 in 2022.

For General-PwBD candidates, the cut-off is 255 (45th percentile), and SC, ST, and OBC candidates (including PwBD) require a minimum of 235 marks (40th percentile).

This year's cut-offs return to percentile-based qualification from NBEMS, not releasing cut-offs in 2024 and instead going for a method of normalisation because the examination was conducted in two shifts.

Next Steps: Scorecards and Counselling Schedule

Individual scorecards will be published on August 29 through the official websites at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The scorecards will contain the marks, category, and rank of the candidate and will be valid only up to the academic year 2025–26.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to declare the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling schedule shortly on mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates will be able to take 50% AIQ PG medical seats, as well as 100% seats in deemed and central universities, ESIC colleges, AFMS, and central institutes. Separate counselling for state quota seats will be arranged by the concerned state authorities at the state level.

With the rising competition, MBBS aspirants are recommended to remain attentive to official notifications for seat matrix, choice filling, and counselling rounds in order to get admissions preferred institutions.