Class 8 Student Fatally Stabbed In Ahmedabad School; Parents Allege P*rn Access, Molestation, And Security Lapses

Chaos outside the School in Ahmedabad as relatives of a Class 8 student, who was stabbed by a Class 10 student, protest and demand action following the shocking incident.

A horrific incident at the Seventh-Day Adventist school in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where an eighth-grade student was fatally stabbed by a classmate, has ignited widespread outrage from parents and community members. Beyond the immediate tragedy, disturbing revelations about repeated incidents of molestation, and unfettered access to pornographic content by schoolchildren have come to light.

The victim, a boy from the Sindhi community, succumbed to his injuries on August 19, following the stabbing. The accused student, reportedly from the Muslim community, has been detained by the police.

However, parents allege that this was not an isolated act of violence but the culmination of years of negligence by school authorities. Poonam, a concerned parent with two daughters enrolled in the same institution, alleges that knives and mobile phones were frequently found in students’ bags and that the administration consistently failed to take meaningful action.

“Two of my daughters study in this school. This is not just today's incident. For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus. Girls are shown the middle finger; they are also molested. Knives and mobile phones are found in bags,” Poonam said, as reported by ANI.

“A few days back, a boy was caught watching porn sites in the computer room. What is the administration doing? I told the Administration to take action, but they take it lightly and just call the parents, make the student apologise in writing and let them go," she added.

Following the stabbing, members of the Sindhi community staged protests near the hospital where the victim was treated, demanding accountability. A heavy police presence was deployed to prevent escalation.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore, a formal FIR has been registered, the accused has been detained, and a full-scale investigation is underway.