GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fees Ends Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

GATE 2026 Registration Process

GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 registration window today, October 9, with late fees. Candidates will now be able to take the GATE exam if they submit their application by this date. Those who have not yet applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 must do so at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official website of IIT GATE.

GATE 2026 Registration: Important date

Exam Dates:

February 7, 2026

February 8, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

GATE 2026 Registration: Fees

Late Registration Fees:

Female / SC / ST / PwD candidates: ₹1500

All other candidates: ₹2500

Accepted Payment Modes:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI

GATE 2026 Registration: Required documents

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Scanned copy of a valid photo Identity Document (ID)

Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

GATE 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: To make an account at GOAPS 2026, go to the official website.

Step 2: Enter your enrolment ID and password to log in now.

Step 3: Complete all the fields and attach the files.

Step 4: Fill out the application and pay the GATE 2026 application cost.

Step 5: After submitting, candidates can check the status of their GATE application by going to their GATE candidate login 2026.

In 200 Indian cities, 30 branch/subject papers will be tested in the GATE 2026 exam. Note that there are GATE exam locations outside of India for candidates from other countries. Students must choose at least three testing cities from the same zone in order to take the test.

GATE 2026 Registration: Correction window

The first week of November is when the GATE 2026 correctional facility is anticipated to open. During this time, candidates can make changes to their name, exam location, category, or GATE paper. To make some adjustments, there is an extra cost. The GATE application form 2026 must be edited by November 6th.