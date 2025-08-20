Ahmedabad: Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Class 8 Boy In Khokhara, Mob Vandalises School And Clashes With Police

A shocking incident of school violence has rocked the city after a Class 10 student of Seventh Day School in Khokhara was stabbed to death by a Class 8 student following a scuffle near the school premises on Tuesday evening. |

Ahmedabad: A shocking incident of school violence has rocked the city after a Class 10 student of Seventh Day School in Khokhara was stabbed to death by a Class 8 student following a scuffle near the school premises on Tuesday evening. The 15-year-old victim, a resident of Ghodasar, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Maninagar.

According to police, the attack was the outcome of an ongoing feud between the two students. The boys had clashed earlier over a minor quarrel, which had escalated into repeated fights whenever they crossed paths.

Vehicles, Property Vandalized in Violence

By 11 am on Wednesday, about 2000 people had gathered in the school and thrashed anyone they came across. They vandalized buses, cars and two-wheelers parked in the parking lot. Later, they grabbed a staff member and took him to the upper floor. They broke the doors of the school building, broke the window panes, and damaged property. The police arrived as the situation deteriorated. But even the police could not control the mob. The situation was so terrible that even when the police were rescuing and taking away the staff, the mob was beating them and the police vehicle was also lifted by the mob

VIDEO | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: People vandalise a private school in Khokhra area after a Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed by another student on Tuesday. The injured victim succumbed to his injuries today sparking anger among the family members and others.#AhmedabadNews… pic.twitter.com/o9DDiQJodE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

Later, the angry mob blocked the road outside the school by sitting on the road. More than 2,000 people had gathered outside the school and raised slogans of ‘Police Hai Hai’i. The police tried to control the situation by lathi-charge. Following this situation, Maninagar MLA, DCP Baldev Desai and ACP reached the school. Along with this, workers of Bajrang Dal, VHP, ABVP reached the school wearing saffron caps and raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

The last rites of the deceased student was performed on Wednesday afternoon. Before that, the funeral was brought to Seventh Day School, where a large number of people had already gathered at the school, so the Crime Branch was also on alert. Along with this, the entire case will also be investigated by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Khokhara police registered a case of attempt to murder against the attacker, who has been rounded up under the Juvenile Justice Act. CCTV footage of the incident has been collected, and statements of other students present at the scene are being recorded.

On Tuesday afternoon, as the school was dispersing, the victim stepped out of the gate near Maniasha Society. It was then that the Class 8 student confronted him again. Eyewitnesses told police that five to seven other students were present when the quarrel turned violent.

In a shocking escalation, the Class 8 boy pulled out a knife concealed on his person and stabbed the Class 10 student before fleeing. Terrified and bleeding, the injured teenager ran towards the back of the school compound, where a security guard spotted him and immediately alerted school authorities and the police.

“The injured boy was rushed to a private hospital in Maninagar, but despite efforts, he could not be saved,” said an officer from Khokhara police station.

Police and Education Officials React

ACP I Division Krunal Desai confirmed the detention of the minor accused. “The juvenile involved in the stabbing has been rounded up under the Juvenile Act. We are also verifying CCTV footage and questioning students who witnessed the fight,” he said.

The victim’s mother has lodged a formal complaint at Khokhara police station. Officials said further charges may be added based on the investigation.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad city District Education Officer (DEO) Rohit Chaudhary criticized the school authorities for not informing the education department. “The school failed to report the incident to us. We have issued a notice to the school and directed them to appear in person and submit a detailed report,” Chaudhary stated.

Growing Concerns Over School Safety

The incident has sparked outrage among parents in the Khokhara-Hatkeshwar area, raising serious concerns over student safety and the increasing trend of juvenile crimes. Many parents gathered outside the school demanding stricter checks to ensure students do not carry weapons inside.

A grieving relative of the victim said, “He was just a child. We sent him to school to study, not to die in such a brutal manner. The school and authorities must take responsibility.”