Bengaluru Weather Update For October 5: Know Temperatures, Humidity, AQI & More

Bengaluru Weather | X/ @bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka is experiencing intense rainfall which is likely to continue till October 15, 2025. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 07 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city on Sunday.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain and isolated heavy rain are likely across the state today, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds."

Rainfall is expected in these areas

According to the IMD, the rains will affect several regions, including Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belgaum, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bellary, Bengaluru, and Chamarajanagar. Other districts such as Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Vijayanagar, Tumkur, and Tumkur are also expected to receive showers.

03.10.25 ರ 08.30 AM ನಿಂದ 04.10.25 ರ 08.30 AM ವರೆಗೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾವಾರು ಸರಾಸರಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ, ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ಮತ್ತು ಏರಿಳಿತ ತಾಪಮಾನ(°C) ಕೋಷ್ಟಕ.

Districtwise Average #Minimum, #Maximum & Fluctuation #temperature (°C) table with maps from 08.30 AM of 03.10.25 to 08.30 AM of 04.10.25. #KSNDMC pic.twitter.com/C1XquTn6Zq — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) October 4, 2025

Weather forecast for the upcoming days

Bengaluru is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till October 15, 2025. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively on Monday, October 6, 2025.