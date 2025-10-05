Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Visit Qatar On October 6 For Joint Commission Meeting On Trade & Commerce

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal | File Photo

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal is visiting Doha, Qatar for the meeting of the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce from 6-7 October 2025, the Ministry said in a release on Sunday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar.

The release added that Goyal's visit underscores the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with Qatar, one of our important trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 14 billion in 2024-25.

On his first visit to Qatar, Goyal is also accompanied by senior officials from different Ministries. The two sides are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions reviewing bilateral trade performance, addressing existing trade barriers and non-tariff issues, and exploring avenues to enhance trade and investment flows.

The talks are likely to include deliberations on the proposed India-Qatar FTA, with the way forward on finalization of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will further strengthen economic cooperation between both countries.

Cooperation in other key sectors such as finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare will also form an integral part of the discussions aimed at deepening the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar.

A business delegation consisting of senior representatives of industries is also accompanying the Union Minister for the first meeting of the India Qatar Joint Business Council. The business delegation will also be actively engaging with Qatari businesses and entities, including Qatar Chamber, Qatar Financial Centre, Invest Qatar and Qatar Free Zones Authority.

On the sidelines of the visit, Goyal will also be meeting other Qatari dignitaries and top businessmen from Qatar Chamber and Qatari Businessmen Association.

In addition, he will engage with representatives of the Doha Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC), Qatar, as well as senior members of Qatari industries and the Indian community in Qatar.

The 1st meeting of the India-Qatar JWG on Trade and Commerce at the Joint Secretary level was held in July 2024. During the visit of Amir of Qatar to India in February 2025, both sides recognized trade as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation and agreed to upgrade the Joint Working Group to the Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce, to be led by their respective Commerce Ministers.

