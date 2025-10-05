UP News: Pink Wave Campaign Spreads Breast Cancer Awareness In Lucknow, Highlights Importance Of Early Detection

UP NThe Association of 41 Club of India, Area 9, in collaboration with the SGPGI Breast Health Program, organized Pink Wave, a breast cancer awareness campaign aimed at educating citizens on the importance of early detection and screening. The initiative, held on Sunday morning, saw enthusiastic participation from residents, health experts, and several local institutions.

Walkathon Flagged Off By Senior Officials

The awareness drive began with a walkathon at 7 a.m., flagged off by Principal Secretary (Industries) Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary (Planning) Alok Kumar III, and DCP (Women Cell) Mamta Rani.

The event was attended by Dr. Gaurav Agarwal, Head of the Department of Endocrine Surgery at SGPGI; Rajnish Sethi, Honorary Secretary of Lucknow Golf Club; Dr. Rajat Mathur of Saraswati Dental College; and Vivek Jaiswal, Chairman of Club 95 of the 41 Association of India.

Community Joins In With Walkathon And Vintage Car Rally

Other dignitaries, including Dr. Piyush Agarwal, NEX Board Member of the 41 Association of India, and Manish Tandon, Area Chairman (Area 9), also joined the campaign.

Over 300 participants took part in the 3-kilometer walk, followed by a vintage car rally around Lohiapath. Both events culminated at the Lucknow Golf Club Driving Range and Practice Area.

Partnerships And Sponsorships

Institutions such as the Lucknow Golf Club, Inner Wheel Club, and other local associations partnered in the campaign. Indian Oil and Gyan Doodh provided sponsorship support for the event.

Doctors Emphasize Early Detection

Doctors from the SGPGI Breast Health Program and the Lucknow Endocrine and Breast Surgery Club highlighted the importance of awareness and regular screening.

Dr. Gaurav Agarwal emphasized that women should perform monthly self-examinations and undergo annual breast screenings after the age of 40. He warned that painless lumps or unusual changes in the breast should not be ignored and urged women to seek medical consultation immediately.

“Most breast cancers are curable if detected early and treated comprehensively,” Dr. Agarwal said, adding that lack of awareness often leads to late diagnoses, reducing the chances of recovery. He encouraged citizens to spread awareness to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

Health Camp For Caddies And Families

To extend the message further, the SGPGI Breast Health Program organized a health camp for caddies and their families at the golf driving range, educating them about breast self-examination and the benefits of early detection.

Strong Community Support

Prominent city figures, including Mukesh Singh (Chair, IACC), Manav Prakash (Universal Group), Dr. Neeraj Arora, and Dr. Shobhit Chawla, participated to show their support.

The event concluded with strong community participation and a shared commitment to spreading awareness about breast cancer prevention. Organizers expressed confidence that the Pink Wave would help educate more citizens of Lucknow on how awareness, vigilance, and timely screening can save lives.