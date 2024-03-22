UP News: Shocking Video Shows Doctor Kicking, Thrashing Patient Inside District Hospital In Mahoba

In a shocking incident at the Mahoba district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Dr. RP Singh was seen assaulting a patient named Akash Upadhyay. The disturbing incident, which was caught on camera.

In the video Dr. Singh physically attacked Upadhyay, kicking and punching him on his stomach, and thrashing him on the floor before dragging him out of his chamber. Two people watching the incident did not intervene between the two.

TW: Video contains violence which might be disturbing to some readers, Viewers discretion advised

यूपी में महोबा के जिला अस्पताल में डॉक्टर RP सिंह ने आकाश उपाध्याय नामक मरीज को लात-घूसों से पीटा और घसीटते हुए चैंबर के बाहर ले गए।



मरीज का आरोप- डॉक्टर ने बाहर की दवाई लिखीं, इसका विरोध करने पर पिटाई हुई।

डॉक्टर बोले- शराब पीने के लिए 200 रुपए मांग रहा था। इसका मैंने विरोध… pic.twitter.com/dec3suSmu0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 22, 2024

According to the X tweet, the confrontation between the doctor and the patient was reportedly started after a disagreement over medical treatment and prescription practices.

Upadhyay has accused the doctor of prescribing medications from outside the hospital and became agitated when he questioned the doctor's actions. In response, Dr. Singh claimed that Upadhyay had demanded money to buy alcohol, although the claim was denied by the patient.

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the doctor forcefully handling the patient, sparking widespread condemnation from the public.

FIR Registered Against The Doctor

Following the incident, District Magistrate (DM) of Mahoba ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against Dr. RP Singh, and authorities are working to gather more evidence and statements from witnesses.

Doctors Molests Women Inside Hospital

An objectionable video of a Lucknow-based doctor has surfaced online, in which he can be seen engaging in lewd conduct with a Burqa-clad woman, who is allegedly a patient visiting the doctor for treatment.

According to reports, the alleged doctor in the video is Dr. Jitendra Kumar. He has been posted at the health center in Mohini Purva of Hussainabad.

It has been alleged that the doctor engages in lewd conduct with patients under the guise of treatment.