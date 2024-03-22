 UP News: Shocking Video Shows Doctor Kicking, Thrashing Patient Inside District Hospital In Mahoba
The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over medical treatment and prescription practices.

In a shocking incident at the Mahoba district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Dr. RP Singh was seen assaulting a patient named Akash Upadhyay. The disturbing incident, which was caught on camera.

In the video Dr. Singh physically attacked Upadhyay, kicking and punching him on his stomach, and thrashing him on the floor before dragging him out of his chamber. Two people watching the incident did not intervene between the two.

TW: Video contains violence which might be disturbing to some readers, Viewers discretion advised

According to the X tweet, the confrontation between the doctor and the patient was reportedly started after a disagreement over medical treatment and prescription practices.

Upadhyay has accused the doctor of prescribing medications from outside the hospital and became agitated when he questioned the doctor's actions. In response, Dr. Singh claimed that Upadhyay had demanded money to buy alcohol, although the claim was denied by the patient.

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the doctor forcefully handling the patient, sparking widespread condemnation from the public.

FIR Registered Against The Doctor

Following the incident, District Magistrate (DM) of Mahoba ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against Dr. RP Singh, and authorities are working to gather more evidence and statements from witnesses.

