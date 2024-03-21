 Lucknow: Doctor Caught On Camera Molesting Patient Under Guise Of Medical Treatment, Shocking Video Surfaces
According to reports, the alleged doctor in the video is Dr. Jitendra Kumar. He has been posted at the health center in Mohini Purva of Hussainabad.

An objectionable video of a Lucknow-based doctor has surfaced online, in which he can be seen engaging in lewd conduct with a Burqa-clad woman, who is allegedly a patient visiting the doctor for treatment.


It has been alleged that the doctor engages in lewd conduct with patients under the guise of treatment.

An individual named Khalid has shared the video of the incident, alleging that the pharmacist Ritesh is also involved in the molestation of female patients.

Many other users have shared the video of the incident, tagging UP Police and other authorities, calling for action against retired doctor Jitendra Kumar, who is reported to have been posted at the health center.

