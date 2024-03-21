Lucknow: Doctor Caught On Camera Molesting Patient Under Guise Of Medical Treatment, Shocking Video Surfaces

An objectionable video of a Lucknow-based doctor has surfaced online, in which he can be seen engaging in lewd conduct with a Burqa-clad woman, who is allegedly a patient visiting the doctor for treatment.

लखनऊ : इलाज कराने पहुंची महिला मरीज़ से डॉ जितेंद्र कुमार ने की अश्लील हरकत।



हुसैनाबाद के मोहिनी पुरवा मे स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर तैनात रिटायर्ड डॉ जितेंद्र कुमार इलाज के बहाने महिला मरीजों से करता है अश्लील हरकतें।



फार्मासिस्ट रितेश का भी है अहम रोल

वीडियो एक तीमारदार ने बनाया है pic.twitter.com/pDXpwbJm1w — Khalid (@Journo_Khalid) March 20, 2024



According to reports, the alleged doctor in the video is Dr. Jitendra Kumar. He has been posted at the health center in Mohini Purva of Hussainabad.

It has been alleged that the doctor engages in lewd conduct with patients under the guise of treatment.

An individual named Khalid has shared the video of the incident, alleging that the pharmacist Ritesh is also involved in the molestation of female patients.

Many other users have shared the video of the incident, tagging UP Police and other authorities, calling for action against retired doctor Jitendra Kumar, who is reported to have been posted at the health center.