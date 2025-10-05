National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah Discharged From Hospital After Recovery From Abdominal Ailment

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah | PTI

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was discharged from a private hospital on Sunday after successfully recovering from an abdominal ailment, officials said.

The 87-year-old politician, known for his long career including three terms as chief minister, was hospitalised on Tuesday with an abdominal infection.

According to officials, doctors said his condition improved significantly leading to his discharge from the hospital.

But he has been advised to rest for some time before returning to his daily routine, they said.

Abdullah had undergone a kidney transplant in December 2014.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)