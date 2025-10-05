'Operation Wolf' Launched As Series Of Deadly Animal Attacks Grip Bahraich’s Kaiserganj In Fear | X @Weir_Jack

A wave of wild animal attacks, believed to be the work of a wolf or a pack of wolves, has left the Kaiserganj area of Bahraich gripped by fear. Since early September 2025, at least four children and an elderly couple have been killed, while more than a dozen people have been injured in separate incidents, spreading panic across several villages.

Villages Gripped By Fear, Residents Stay Indoors After Dusk

Residents now avoid stepping out after sunset. Many spend nights guarding their homes with sticks, sickles, and traditional weapons, fearing another attack.

The latest victims, Khedan and his wife Mankiya, both in their 60s, were found dead in their hut — the brutality of their deaths sending shockwaves through the community.

The children who died were attacked in isolated areas, some even in broad daylight. Dense sugarcane fields and forest patches have provided natural cover for the predator, making search operations difficult.

Forest Department Launches ‘Operation Wolf’

In response, the forest department has launched a massive manhunt under ‘Operation Wolf.’

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav said seven teams equipped with thermal drones, night-vision cameras, and trap cages have been deployed to track and capture the animal. Despite these efforts, the predator remains elusive.

Officials have also recovered the carcass of an adult male wolf from the area. A post-mortem report is awaited to confirm whether it was the same animal behind the recent killings.

Minister Visits Villages, Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation

In the wake of the tragedy, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi visited the affected villages and met bereaved families. He handed over compensation cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and assured that the government is taking all necessary measures to protect residents.

“The government stands with the victims’ families. Forest teams are working round the clock to capture the animal and restore normalcy,” the minister said.

Schools Shut, Villagers Demand Permanent Solution

Several schools in the affected areas have been temporarily shut as a precaution. Villagers continue to patrol their neighborhoods and have demanded a permanent solution to end what they describe as a “reign of terror.”

The forest department has urged residents to remain vigilant and report any wild animal sightings until the area is officially declared safe.

Human-Wildlife Conflict On The Rise

The string of attacks has once again highlighted the growing conflict between humans and wildlife in Uttar Pradesh’s rural regions. Experts stress the urgent need for better wildlife management, rapid-response mechanisms, and awareness programs to prevent such incidents in vulnerable zones.