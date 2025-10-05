US Armed Forces Beard Ban: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Raise Issue With Trump Administration

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal |

Chandigarh, October 5, 2025: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President and former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over a statement reportedly made by US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, which effectively bans Sikhs in the US armed forces from keeping beards.

Badal said that the decision has deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs across the world. He described it as discriminatory and against the principles of religious freedom.

In his letter to the External Affairs Minister, Badal urged the Indian government to take up the issue with the Trump administration and ensure that the order is not implemented. He stressed that Sikhs serving in the US Army should continue to be allowed to practise their faith freely, as they have done in the past.

He said in a social media post, "Sikhs all over the world are deeply anguished and concerned over the US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth’s statement, effectively banning beards for Sikhs serving in the US defence forces."

He further stated, "On behalf of all Sikhs worldwide, I have written to external affairs minister @DrSJaishankar to request and urge him to take up this issue with the US govt so that this discriminatory direction is not pursued and implemented, and Sikhs continue to be allowed to practise their faith as before in the @USArmy."

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s remarks on tightening military grooming rules have triggered strong criticism from the Sikh Coalition, which advocates for the rights of Sikh soldiers in the United States. During an address to senior military officials at Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth announced a stricter appearance policy that bars beards, long hair and other personal styles, insisting that only special forces personnel may keep beards.

His comments, in which he reportedly mocked officers with facial hair, have drawn widespread criticism for being disrespectful and exclusionary. The Sikh Coalition warned that the new policy would unfairly impact Sikhs, Muslims and Orthodox Jews, who maintain beards as part of their faith, forcing them to choose between religious observance and military service.