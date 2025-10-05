 US Armed Forces Beard Ban: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Raise Issue With Trump Administration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUS Armed Forces Beard Ban: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Raise Issue With Trump Administration

US Armed Forces Beard Ban: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Raise Issue With Trump Administration

Badal said that the decision has deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs across the world. He described it as discriminatory and against the principles of religious freedom.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal |

Chandigarh, October 5, 2025: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President and former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over a statement reportedly made by US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, which effectively bans Sikhs in the US armed forces from keeping beards.

Badal said that the decision has deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs across the world. He described it as discriminatory and against the principles of religious freedom.

In his letter to the External Affairs Minister, Badal urged the Indian government to take up the issue with the Trump administration and ensure that the order is not implemented. He stressed that Sikhs serving in the US Army should continue to be allowed to practise their faith freely, as they have done in the past.

He said in a social media post, "Sikhs all over the world are deeply anguished and concerned over the US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth’s statement, effectively banning beards for Sikhs serving in the US defence forces."

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation
Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation
Environmentalists Slam Maharashtra Government Over Plan To Convert 5-Acre Natural Area In Wadala For Construction Projects
Environmentalists Slam Maharashtra Government Over Plan To Convert 5-Acre Natural Area In Wadala For Construction Projects
Mumbai Crime News: Trio Booked For ₹16-Crore Share Fraud After Forging Priest’s Documents
Mumbai Crime News: Trio Booked For ₹16-Crore Share Fraud After Forging Priest’s Documents
Uttar Pradesh News: STF Nabs 2 In Fake Yes Bank Loan Scam Worth Crores In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: STF Nabs 2 In Fake Yes Bank Loan Scam Worth Crores In Lucknow

He further stated, "On behalf of all Sikhs worldwide, I have written to external affairs minister @DrSJaishankar to request and urge him to take up this issue with the US govt so that this discriminatory direction is not pursued and implemented, and Sikhs continue to be allowed to practise their faith as before in the @USArmy."

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s remarks on tightening military grooming rules have triggered strong criticism from the Sikh Coalition, which advocates for the rights of Sikh soldiers in the United States. During an address to senior military officials at Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth announced a stricter appearance policy that bars beards, long hair and other personal styles, insisting that only special forces personnel may keep beards.

Read Also
US Secretary Of Defence Pete Hegseth Confirms Strike On Drug Trafficking Vessel In Venezuelan Waters...
article-image

His comments, in which he reportedly mocked officers with facial hair, have drawn widespread criticism for being disrespectful and exclusionary. The Sikh Coalition warned that the new policy would unfairly impact Sikhs, Muslims and Orthodox Jews, who maintain beards as part of their faith, forcing them to choose between religious observance and military service.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: STF Nabs 2 In Fake Yes Bank Loan Scam Worth Crores In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh News: STF Nabs 2 In Fake Yes Bank Loan Scam Worth Crores In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Leads in Administrative Modernization Under Mission Karmayogi

Uttar Pradesh Leads in Administrative Modernization Under Mission Karmayogi

UP Govt Doubles Fund Limit For Laptop, Computer Purchases Under MLA Development Scheme

UP Govt Doubles Fund Limit For Laptop, Computer Purchases Under MLA Development Scheme

US Armed Forces Beard Ban: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Raise Issue With...

US Armed Forces Beard Ban: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Raise Issue With...

Russian Tourist Drowns At Yarada Beach Despite Warnings From Lifeguards

Russian Tourist Drowns At Yarada Beach Despite Warnings From Lifeguards