RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Hope For Free And Fair Bihar Elections After Meeting With EC Delegation

Patna: Following the meeting of the ECI delegation, Bihar LoP and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that their representatives had put forward their views.

He further hoped that the elections conducted in Bihar would be fair.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Our party's representatives had gone and put forward their views. We hope that this time the Bihar elections will be fair. Elections should not be held to help anyone. In a democracy, the public is the master. The public has every right that the elections should be held in a good environment."

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission of India held a meeting with political parties of Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Under the Chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, discussions were successfully held with all the recognised political parties of Bihar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar Vinod Singh Gunjyal and senior officers of the Commission.

During the interaction, the Election Commission stated that political parties are the cornerstone of democracy and that all parties should ensure their participation at every stage of a transparent electoral process.

The EC urged voters to celebrate the festival of elections with harmony and respect, and to experience the transparency of the elections. It also urged political parties to ensure that they nominate polling agents at every polling booth.

Political parties thanked the EC for taking "historic, transparent, and firm" measures to purify the electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and reiterated their complete commitment and faith in the electoral process.

They also thanked the EC for setting a maximum number of voters per polling station at 1,200.

Moreover, representatives from various political parties demanded that elections be conducted immediately after the Chhath festival to ensure maximum voter participation and suggested holding the elections in as minimum phases as possible.

The parties also appreciated several recent initiatives by the Election Commission, including reforms related to the counting of postal ballots and the use of Form 17C.

All political parties reiterated their complete trust in the Election Commission and expressed confidence that the upcoming Bihar elections would be conducted in a free, fair, and fully transparent manner.

