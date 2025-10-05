'Prepared To Stay In Jail': Sonam Wangchuk Demands Independent Judicial Probe Into 4 Deaths In Leh Violence | File Pic

Jodhpur: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently detained under the National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur central jail, has demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killings during recent Leh violence.



He said he is prepared to remain in jail until the probe is conducted and requested people to continue their protest peacefully.

Wangchuk's Message From Jail



Wangchuk’s message was conveyed by his elder brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, and his lawyer, Mustafa Haji, after meeting him at the Jodhpur jail on Saturday, October 4. He thanked people for their concern and prayers and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Leh violence.



“I am doing well, both physically and mentally and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives, and my prayers with people who are injured and are arrested," Wangchuk said.



He added, “There should be an independent Judicial Inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail."



Support for Ladakh’s Constitutional Demands



Wangchuk reiterated his support for the Apex Body, the Kargil Democratic Alliance, and the people of Ladakh in their demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood. He appealed for continued peace and unity, urging the public to pursue the struggle in a non-violent, Gandhian manner.



“I stand firmly with Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and Statehood, and whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them, wholeheartedly," he said.

The activist was detained under the NSA on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four dead and 90 injured. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on October 6, challenging his detention and seeking his immediate release.