Shimla Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions Of Himachal Pradesh; Check Details

Shimla: The mesmerising hills of North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh, have witnessed heavy rainfall, which has triggered landslides, mudslides, and flood-like situations. Numerous vehicles were washed away, and torrential rains have pushed the water levels and caused flooding in September due to the influence of the Southwest Monsoon. The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The Meteorological Centre Shimla forecasts significant rainfall in areas such as Chamba, Lahil, Kinnaur, Spiti, and Kullu, among others. Rainfall is anticipated to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. The department has released an orange alert for Monday, October 6, advising residents in various districts to get ready for these weather conditions. These regions are anticipated to face intense to extreme rainfall, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning, accompanied by powerful winds.

IMD has issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. A reversed wind pattern characterises the monsoon. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.