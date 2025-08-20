Delhi's CM Shri Schools Attract Over 50,000 Applicants Within Days | Image: Canva

Over 50,000 applications have been submitted for admission to the newly introduced CM Shri Schools, merely days after the process started on August 15, an official statement said, as reported by PTI.

The resounding response, 14,928 applications for Class 6, 15,114 for Class 7, and 20,762 for Class 8, indicates an increasing desire among parents to get their children admitted to government schools that provide future-oriented education.

The schools are being designed with sustainability in mind, ranging from solar campuses to zero-waste campuses. All the campuses will also have AI-powered libraries, smart classrooms equipped with AR/VR tools, biometric attendance systems, and robotics labs to drive innovation and digital literacy.

CM Shri Schools: A Vision for Future-Ready Public Education

Earlier in the year, CM Shri Schools were conceived as ideal government schools in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023. The effort is mirrored by the Centre's PM Shri Schools in terms of establishing sustainable, tech-enabled, and inclusive learning spaces.

These institutions come under the "Specified Category" schools under Section 2 of the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009, which gives them greater freedom in admission procedures while keeping public control intact.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood termed the response "a strong endorsement" of the government's consistent efforts to modernise public schools through cutting-edge infrastructure and pedagogical innovations. He assured that the admission process would be hassle-free and transparent to all applicants.

Inauguration Expected in September

Preparations to operationalise the schools are advancing quickly, according to Education Department officials, with the inauguration slated for September. A ₹100 crore has been earmarked by the Delhi government for the establishment of CM Shri Schools, which was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her budget speech this year, as per the PTI report.