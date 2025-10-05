 PM Modi Accuses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Of Trying To Steal ‘Jan Nayak’ Title, Lauds Karpoori Thakur’s Legacy In Bihar
The Modi government had posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur on January 23, 2024, ahead of his birth centenary. Thakur belonged to the ‘Nai’ (barber) community, listed as an EBC in Bihar.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

Patna: Ahead of Bihar assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly trying to steal former chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur`s ‘Jan Nayak’ honour.

The Modi government had posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur on January 23, 2024, ahead of his birth centenary. Thakur belonged to the ‘Nai’ (barber) community, listed as an EBC in Bihar. PM`s dig at Rahul, albeit indirectly, for trying to steal Karpoori`s Jan Nayak title assumes special significance as EBCs constitute 36.01 percent of the state`s poulation.

Inaugurating Karpoori Thakur Skill University and a host of education and skilling initiatives for the youth, including several projects for the poll-bound state virtually, Modi while making oblique references to Rahul said “some people are trying to steal Jan Nayak honour. He also recalled the contributions of the ‘real’ Jan Nayak, Karpoori Thakur. He said that Nitish Kumar's government named Skill University after Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur.

Targeting the opposition, PM said, "Karpoori Thakur was not made a "Jan Nayak" by the social media troll team. Karpoori Thakur was made a "Jan Nayak" by the people of Bihar, and they did so after observing his life."

article-image

Modi said, "I would like to tell the people of Bihar to be vigilant. This title of "Jan Nayak" is adorned only by Karpoori Thakur. These days, people are trying to steal the name of "Jan Nayak. Therefore, I urge the people of Bihar to remain vigilant so that the respect given to Karpoori Thakur by the people is not stolen.” Congress and its social media teams used the "Jan Nayak" title for Rahul Gandhi during his Voter Adhikar Yatra. At that time, JD (U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha had also accused Congress of trying to appropriate the legacy of Karpoori Thakur.

Modi also attributed large scale migration from Bihar to the ‘poor state’ of education during the former RJD rule and applauded Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for improving the situation and setting Bihar on a path to progress. “The present generation might not be aware how the education system in Bihar was destroyed 20-25 years ago,” he remarked, while sharpening his attack on RJD.“It is rather difficult to restore a tree whose roots are rotting, and this was the state of Bihar during the RJD rule,” he said.

Heaping praise on Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said that Bihar government introduced new resolutions for the state’s development and had decided to double the number of people getting employment in the next five years as compared to the last 20 years. “The idea is to ensure that the youngsters of Bihar are employed within the State,” he added.

