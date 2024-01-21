Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2024: Admit Cards Released; Exam Dates and Guidelines

FP Pic

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the release of admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for February and March 2024. Students and school authorities can now download these crucial documents from the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in. To facilitate a smooth process, here's a step-by-step guide on how to obtain the admit cards:

Exam Dates:

Class 10: February 5 to February 28, 2024

Class 12: February 6 to March 5, 2024

Steps to Download Admit Card:

Navigate to the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

Locate the 'Admit Card' section on the homepage and select the respective class (10 or 12) and exam year.

School authorities must enter their login credentials, including the username and password, along with a captcha code.

Once logged in, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-verify all details on the admit card and proceed to download it.

After downloading, school authorities are advised to take a printout and distribute physical copies to students.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Thoroughly check personal details like candidate name, roll number, examination center, and subjects upon receiving the admit card.

In case of any discrepancies, students should promptly contact school authorities for rectification before the exams begin.

Both the school ID card and the MPBSE Board Exam 2024 admit card are mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time and strictly adhere to the list of prohibited items within the hall.

As the exams approach, students and school authorities are urged to follow these guidelines diligently to ensure a seamless examination process. For any further updates or clarifications, individuals can refer to the official MPBSE website.