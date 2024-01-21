 Madhya Pradesh: Student Assaulted for Chanting Jai Shri Ram; English Teacher & Head Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMadhya Pradesh: Student Assaulted for Chanting Jai Shri Ram; English Teacher & Head Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Student Assaulted for Chanting Jai Shri Ram; English Teacher & Head Arrested

In a distressing event, a student in Madhya Pradesh faced assault for chanting a religious slogan. The English teacher and school director have been arrested under various charges.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

In a disturbing turn of events, a 12-year-old student at Green Bells School in Budhar town, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly physically assaulted for uttering a religious slogan on the school premises. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has led to the prompt arrest of both the English teacher, Abdul Wahid, and the school director, Shakeel Niyazi.

What happened at Green Bells School?

According to PTI reports, the incident took place at the private school, located 22 km from the district headquarters, when the English teacher reportedly attacked the Class 7 student after he chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.' The victim, traumatized by the assault, informed his family members, who, in collaboration with local residents, took the matter to the Budhar police.

Read Also
Nagpur Physics Teacher's "Ram Ayenge" Dance With Students Sparks Viral Online Frenzy
article-image

Legal Action and Charges

Budhar police station in-charge, Sanjay Jaiswal, shared that a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charges include 153 (provocation leading to a riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 500 (defamation), along with offences under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, shedding light on the need for stringent measures to protect students from such incidents in the future. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Student Assaulted for Chanting Jai Shri Ram; English Teacher & Head Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Student Assaulted for Chanting Jai Shri Ram; English Teacher & Head Arrested

CLAT 2024: 3rd Provisional Allotment List Out Today, Follow Guidelines

CLAT 2024: 3rd Provisional Allotment List Out Today, Follow Guidelines

CBSE Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 Commences Today: Important Details for Aspirants

CBSE Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 Commences Today: Important Details for Aspirants

Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender...

Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender...

RSMSSB Reopens Animal Attendant Recruitment With 5934 Vacancies; Last Day To Apply Is February 17

RSMSSB Reopens Animal Attendant Recruitment With 5934 Vacancies; Last Day To Apply Is February 17