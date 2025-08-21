 US: One Woman Killed In Fatal Shooting At Rockefeller Early Childhood Center In Arkansas; Suspect In Custody
IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
US: One Woman Killed In Fatal Shooting At Rockefeller Early Childhood Center In Arkansas; Suspect In Custody | X @MattisonGafner

Arkansas: The Rockefeller Early Childhood Center, an elementary school in Little Rock, US' Arkansas, was placed under lockdown after a fatal shooting occurred near the school's parking lot.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and parents were seen picking up their children, according to local media reports.

Details

The school, located on 700 E 17th Street, became the site of a heavy police presence as officers cordoned off the area to investigate. Authorities confirmed that the shooting took place at 15th and Bragg Street, close to the school's parking lot.

A woman was found unresponsive at the scene with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Officials confirmed that no students were harmed in the incident.

article-image

The Little Rock Police Department announced that the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Preliminary findings suggest that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Condemns The Killing

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. condemned the killing in strong terms, describing it as senseless and deeply troubling, particularly because it happened near a school.

"This should never, ever happen," the mayor said.

"We are heartbroken and outraged, but also thankful to the staff who protected the safety of our children today. Our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victim," he added.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the Rockefeller Early Childhood Center was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Once the campus was secured, parents were contacted and asked to collect their children.

The Little Rock School District issued a statement emphasising that the incident was isolated and did not involve students, though it acknowledged the psychological impact on those who witnessed it.

"The District has sent counsellors and social workers to work with students, staff, and families through this challenging situation," the statement said. "We remain in contact with police as their investigation continues and ask the community to keep the Rockefeller ECC family in their prayers and thoughts."

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting while the community grapples with shock and grief over the violence so close to a place meant to ensure children's safety.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

