 MP: 'BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Out Of Fear,' Digvijaya Singh Slams Assam CM Sarma's 'Star Campaigner' Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 'BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Out Of Fear,' Digvijaya Singh Slams Assam CM Sarma's 'Star Campaigner' Remark

MP: 'BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Out Of Fear,' Digvijaya Singh Slams Assam CM Sarma's 'Star Campaigner' Remark

Singh cautioned Sarma against making such statements without reflecting on his own party's situation.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Digvijaya Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh slammed Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma for calling Rahul Gandhi a "star campaigner for the BJP". Singh cautioned Sarma against making such statements without reflecting on his own party's situation.

Singh remarked, "These allegations against Rahul Gandhi have been directed at me and others as well. When there's nothing substantial to say, such accusations surface. Hemant Biswa Sarma should focus on his own party affairs instead of being overly clever about this matter."

In response to Sarma's comments, Congress leader Manickam Tagore defended Rahul Gandhi, stating, "BJP members target Rahul Gandhi out of fear, as he opposes their ideology and champions the cause of India. Rahul Gandhi has led successful campaigns against the BJP in various states and will continue to stand against authoritarianism."

Read Also
Indore: Health Dept To Run Dastak Campaign To Identify Anaemic Children 
article-image

Sarma had earlier mocked Rahul Gandhi, claiming, "Wherever Rahul Gandhi campaigns, the Congress faces defeat. He lacks inspiration and displays arrogance, devoid of leadership qualities. Rahul Gandhi is, in fact, a significant campaigner for the BJP."

Addressing Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's views on the INDIA alliance, Singh said, "Acharya Pramod Krishnam is a valued colleague, and I intend to discuss his perspectives further." Krishnam had expressed concerns about the INDIA alliance's viability, remarking, "The INDIA alliance has been plagued with internal issues from the start, leading to its decline. Recent events, including Nitish Kumar's departure, have further weakened its standing."

Read Also
Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Ink MoU For Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Jodhpur
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Out Of Fear,' Digvijaya Singh Slams Assam CM Sarma's 'Star Campaigner'...

MP: 'BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Out Of Fear,' Digvijaya Singh Slams Assam CM Sarma's 'Star Campaigner'...

Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Ink MoU For Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Jodhpur

Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Ink MoU For Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Jodhpur

MP: Illegal Encroachments To Be Cleared By MCB

MP: Illegal Encroachments To Be Cleared By MCB

MP: Priests’ Federation Pooh-Poohs VU’s Rs 500 Cr Demand For Med College

MP: Priests’ Federation Pooh-Poohs VU’s Rs 500 Cr Demand For Med College

MP: After Clash, Both Parties Agree To Install Patel & Ambedkar Statues

MP: After Clash, Both Parties Agree To Install Patel & Ambedkar Statues