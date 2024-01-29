MP: 'BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Out Of Fear,' Digvijaya Singh Slams Assam CM Sarma's 'Star Campaigner' Remark

Former CM Digvijaya Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh slammed Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma for calling Rahul Gandhi a "star campaigner for the BJP". Singh cautioned Sarma against making such statements without reflecting on his own party's situation.

Singh remarked, "These allegations against Rahul Gandhi have been directed at me and others as well. When there's nothing substantial to say, such accusations surface. Hemant Biswa Sarma should focus on his own party affairs instead of being overly clever about this matter."

In response to Sarma's comments, Congress leader Manickam Tagore defended Rahul Gandhi, stating, "BJP members target Rahul Gandhi out of fear, as he opposes their ideology and champions the cause of India. Rahul Gandhi has led successful campaigns against the BJP in various states and will continue to stand against authoritarianism."

Sarma had earlier mocked Rahul Gandhi, claiming, "Wherever Rahul Gandhi campaigns, the Congress faces defeat. He lacks inspiration and displays arrogance, devoid of leadership qualities. Rahul Gandhi is, in fact, a significant campaigner for the BJP."

Addressing Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's views on the INDIA alliance, Singh said, "Acharya Pramod Krishnam is a valued colleague, and I intend to discuss his perspectives further." Krishnam had expressed concerns about the INDIA alliance's viability, remarking, "The INDIA alliance has been plagued with internal issues from the start, leading to its decline. Recent events, including Nitish Kumar's departure, have further weakened its standing."