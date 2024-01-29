Indore: Health Dept To Run Dastak Campaign To Identify Anaemic Children | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department will launch the ‘Dastak’ campaign for screening and treatment of children suffering from anaemia. The campaign will be started on January 30 and will continue till February 29. A workshop related to Anaemia Free India and Dastak campaign was organised under the joint aegis of the Public Health and Family Department, Women and Child Development Department, and Education Department for the same.

“The development of the child gets hampered and the normal learning process gets affected due to anaemia. Children aged between 6 months and 19 years are given dosage according to age and this requires intensive monitoring. Children aged between 9 months and 5 years will be given Vitamin A supplements during the campaign,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

According to a CNNS 2018 survey, Vitamin A deficiency has been found in 20 per cent children in Madhya Pradesh. “Vitamin A supplement increases immunity, strengthens eyesight, skin and respiratory system. In the first phase of Dastak Campaign, identified anaemic children aged 0-5 years will be examined and managed with haemoglobin metres. All pregnant women will be tested with a haemoglobin meter. Anaemia management of women will be done by making a strategy of treat and talk,” the health official said.