 MP News: Hundreds Of Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Chhatarpur, Fueling Opposition's Speculations Of Vote Theft
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Hundreds Of Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Chhatarpur, Fueling Opposition's Speculations Of Vote Theft

MP News: Hundreds Of Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Chhatarpur, Fueling Opposition's Speculations Of Vote Theft

Incident sparks panic; locals demand investigation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Hundreds Of Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of voter ID cards were found discarded in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Saturday, adding fuels to the oppositions' claims of 'vote theft'. The cards were exposed when workers were cleaning the pond and spotted a bag filled with the identity documents.

The Voter IDs were found in Raja talab of Chhatarpur's Bijawar town.The ID cards reportedly belong to residents of Ward No. 15.

As the information spread, citizens rushed to the site and desperately searched through the recovered cards to check if theirs were among them.

The scene drew large crowds and reflected concern over the mishandling of sensitive documents.

FPJ Shorts
Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel
Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel
'Pure Disrespect To A Legend': Fans Distraught After Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series
'Pure Disrespect To A Legend': Fans Distraught After Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities

Locals are questioning how such a large number of voter ID cards ended up in the pond. Many suspect that they were never distributed to the rightful owners and were instead intentionally dumped.

Notably, the opposition alliance led by Congress has been raising allegations against 'vote theft' since last few months. Several Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh, also alleged manipulation in 2023 Assembly elections.

Read Also
MP News: Juniors Become Collectors Of Large Districts, Seniors Get Small Places
article-image

The incident has raised serious doubts about the responsibility of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials responsible for voter card distribution.

Locals are demanding a inquiry to identify those responsible for the negligence. There is pressure on authorities to know whether there was any intent to manipulate voter identities.

Officials are expected to question the Booth Level Officers and related staff to uncover how the ID cards went missing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Viral Video Shows Orchestra Dancers Performing Bold Moves During Dussehra Event In Budhni;...

MP News: Viral Video Shows Orchestra Dancers Performing Bold Moves During Dussehra Event In Budhni;...

MP News: Drunk Man Halts Passenger Train On Balaghat Railway Bridge-- VIDEO

MP News: Drunk Man Halts Passenger Train On Balaghat Railway Bridge-- VIDEO

MP News: Hundreds Of Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Chhatarpur, Fueling Opposition's Speculations Of...

MP News: Hundreds Of Voter ID Cards Found Dumped In Chhatarpur, Fueling Opposition's Speculations Of...

MP News: Juniors Become Collectors Of Large Districts, Seniors Get Small Places

MP News: Juniors Become Collectors Of Large Districts, Seniors Get Small Places

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks...