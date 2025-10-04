MP News: Drunk Man Halts Passenger Train On Balaghat Railway Bridge-- VIDEO

MP News: Drunken Man Halts Passenger Train On Balaghat Railway Bridge |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man climbed the bridge and stood on the railway track, forcing the locopilot to stop the train.

The driver appliced emergenvy brakes to stop the high-speed train, averting a major accident. The train was travelling from Balaghat to Warasivani when the incident happened.

Panic gripped passengers as the train stood stranded on the bridge for nearly fifteen minutes.

Check out the video below:

Eyewitnesses said the drunk man took stroll along the track, shouting and screaming. As the train stopped, passengers got off the train and tried to remove him from the track.

He continued behaving erratically. Eventually, a few passengers managed to pull him aside, allowing the train to resume its journey.

The incident was captured on video by people nearby who were present for Durga idol immersion along the riverbank. Once the footage surfaced on social media, it went viral and drawn public attention and resulting immediate action from the railway authorities.

The video also raised questions about lapses in security and monitoring at such sensitive locations.

The Railway Police started an investigation and began identifying the accused based on video evidence and eyewitness statements.

Officials have assured strict legal action and said that such negligence will not be tolerated. Local residents revealed that intoxicated individuals often wander near the bridge and have urged the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to increase patrolling to prevent future incidents.