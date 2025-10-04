Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon Departure Delayed To October 10

Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Part Of The State; Monsoon departure Expected By October 10 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall to occur in the eastern region of Madhya Pradesh today. The Meteorological Department have issued an alert for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

These districts may receive up to 4.5 inches of rain within the next 24 hours. Light rain is likely in other areas, while drizzle is expected to continue till Sunday.

Over the past two days widespread rainfall occured. On Dussehra, showers were recorded in Bhopal, Betul, Datia, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Balaghat, and Narsinghpur.

On Friday, heavy showers were reported across the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions. Indore also witnessed strong evening rainfall. Sidhi recorded more than 2 imches of rain in just nine hours.

Monsoon withdrawal and rainfall trends

The monsoon has already withdrawn from 12 districts, including Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, and Ratlam, along with parts of Rajgarh and Ashoknagar.

Though conditions are not yet suitable for complete withdrawal, the monsoon is expected to depart from the entire state by October 10. Before, it was about to depart by October 6 but a new weather system has caused a delay.

This year, the monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 16, one day late.

Guna has received the highest rainfall at 65.6 inches, followed by Mandla-Raisen with over 62 inches and Sheopur-Ashoknagar with more than 56 inches.

Among the least affected districts are Shajapur (28.9 inches), Khargone (29.6 inches), Khandwa (32 inches), Barwani (33.5 inches) and Dhar (33.6 inches).

Light showers are expected again on October 5 and 6.