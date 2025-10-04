 Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon Departure Delayed To October 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon Departure Delayed To October 10

Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon Departure Delayed To October 10

Alert has been issued for in Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Part Of The State; Monsoon departure Expected By October 10 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall to occur in the eastern region of Madhya Pradesh today. The Meteorological Department have issued an alert for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

These districts may receive up to 4.5 inches of rain within the next 24 hours. Light rain is likely in other areas, while drizzle is expected to continue till Sunday.

Over the past two days widespread rainfall occured. On Dussehra, showers were recorded in Bhopal, Betul, Datia, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Balaghat, and Narsinghpur.

On Friday, heavy showers were reported across the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions. Indore also witnessed strong evening rainfall. Sidhi recorded more than 2 imches of rain in just nine hours.

FPJ Shorts
First Major Legal Challenge Launched In California Against Donald Trump’s Proclamation Imposing One-Time $100,000 Charge On New H-1B Visas
First Major Legal Challenge Launched In California Against Donald Trump’s Proclamation Imposing One-Time $100,000 Charge On New H-1B Visas
Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups
Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations

Monsoon withdrawal and rainfall trends

The monsoon has already withdrawn from 12 districts, including Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, and Ratlam, along with parts of Rajgarh and Ashoknagar.

Though conditions are not yet suitable for complete withdrawal, the monsoon is expected to depart from the entire state by October 10. Before, it was about to depart by October 6 but a new weather system has caused a delay.

This year, the monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 16, one day late.

Guna has received the highest rainfall at 65.6 inches, followed by Mandla-Raisen with over 62 inches and Sheopur-Ashoknagar with more than 56 inches.

Among the least affected districts are Shajapur (28.9 inches), Khargone (29.6 inches), Khandwa (32 inches), Barwani (33.5 inches) and Dhar (33.6 inches).

Light showers are expected again on October 5 and 6.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks...

Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon...

MP News: Morena Solar Project To Boost Chambal Economy, Says Minister Rakesh Shukla

MP News: Morena Solar Project To Boost Chambal Economy, Says Minister Rakesh Shukla

MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspects Atal Memorial In Gwalior

MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspects Atal Memorial In Gwalior

MP News: High Court Orders State To Compensate For Erroneous Probe

MP News: High Court Orders State To Compensate For Erroneous Probe